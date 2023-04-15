PCC Alumnus brings back mariachi program with new ensemble, Mariachi Azteca

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – After more than a decade, Pima Community Colleges brings back a Mariachi Program, a passion project for instructor Don Fuentes.

Since the program was reintroduced, Fuentes didn’t know what to expect, but has since said that he’s been pleasantly surprised. More than a dozen students signed up for the class when it was first introduced in 2022.

“It was a risk. I didn’t know who was going to show up and I didn’t know what their level was going to be. As it turns out, many of them have high school experience and some are in their early 20s and have played around town,” Fuentes said.

The new group, named Mariachi Azteca, performed at benefits, showcases, concerts, and other events all around Tucson throughout the last school year. Up until Friday, the ensemble has been performing in a simple uniform, but on Friday (April 14th) they received their trajes de mariachi – traditional mariachi suits.

The suits came just in time for their biggest performance to date, La Frontera’s Tucson International Mariachi Conference, which will take place at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, on April 20 at 6pm. Tickets can be purchased through the TCC Box Office or ticketmaster.com.

“It’s a thrill to take part in this great community event, especially in our first year. I am so proud of what this group has been able to accomplish in such a short time,” Fuentes said.

In the early 2000s, Pima had a mariachi program that started as a non-credit art program and eventually went on hiatus after a few years. Fuentes remembers seeing the group perform and even attending a few classes while in middle school, “and they were awesome,” he said.