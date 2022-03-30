Paws and Pages: Reading to shelter pets in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is looking for kids to sign up for its Paws and Pages program.
According to the HSSA, the Paws and Pages Literacy program is starting again next month with the session on April 16. New participants can register for orientation and a reading session at 1:45 p.m. and returning kids can sign up for a session at either 3 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.
There is room for 10 participants in each session.
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona said this program helps kids build their confidence while helping socialize pets in the shelter.
