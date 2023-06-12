 Skip to main content
Pavement markings maintenance on the road to Mt. Lemmon

Mt. Lemmon Community Center

 By David Kelly

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Department of Transportation is refreshing pavement markings on General Hitchcock Highway.

The work started Monday morning at 8 a.m. and will run until 2 p.m. It is scheduled to end Thursday, June 15, 2023. 

They will fix all pavement lines, stop lines, arrows and "ONLY" legends. 

Drivers are expected to obey all traffic control devises and are asked to not pass the striping truck. The paint will be wet and can get on your tires and your vehicle. 

Motorist can expect minor delays. 

