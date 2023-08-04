Pascua Yaqui Tribe member sentenced for strangling woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for assault.
Thirty-one-year-old Thomas Esquivias Ramirez was sentenced by a district judge after pleading guilty to strangling a woman.
Ramirez was sentenced last week to 30 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.
According to authorities Ramirez strangled a woman on Oct. 8, 2021 on the Pascua Yaqui Indian Reservation in Tucson.
Ramirez is a member of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.
