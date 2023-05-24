Parts of southbound Frontage Road closed due to two vehicle crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - Southbound Frontage Road from Congress to Cushing Street is shutdown due to a crash.
An SUV and a utility vehicle crashed into each other which caused one of the vehicles to crash into a Sun Link Streetcar stop.
Sources say the eastbound Sun Link Streetcar is running but westbound is closed.
The driver of the truck was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries and arrested for impairment.
The driver of the SUV has been treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
