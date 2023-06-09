 Skip to main content
Parts of Magee closed due to crash

traffic light

Courtesy of Pixabay

Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash near La Cholla Boulevard and Magee Road.

One lane in each direction of Magee will be closed.

PCSD says to expect traffic delays in the area and keep an eye out for stopped traffic.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest.

