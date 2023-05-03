Part of I-10 closed near Willcox after fiery crash

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office says Interstate 10 is closed in both directions in Willcox.
CCSO says the closure is due to a crash involving a semi truck that hit the bridge on I-10 at milepost 331 and the US 191 junction.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says I-10 eastbound is now taking traffic at the US 191 junction near Willcox. Drivers are exiting and re-entering the highway at the crash scene.
Westbound I-10 is now closed at the New Mexico state line. Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway ADOT and CCSO say to expect delays and avoid the area.
