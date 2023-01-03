Part of Coronado National Forest closed for removal of border shipping containers

CORONADO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (KVOA) - The U.S. Forest Service announced Tuesday that, effective immediately, part of the Coronado National Forest will be closed to the public as crews work to remove shipping containers placed along the border.
The closure impacts a four mile stretch closest to the Mexico border just south of the Coronado National Memorial, which remains open.
The closures will last until at least March 15, according to the Forest Service.
The Forest Service said the closure is necessary for public safety.
Eric Anderson lives in Sierra Vista and frequently visits the impacted area popular for hiking, bird watching and other recreational activities. Anderson support the containers removal and the decision to close off the area.
"I understand why the Forest Service is doing this, they want to have safety in the area and make sure the visitors to the forest are safe," he said.
Tim Lenczycki and his family are from Colorado and were visiting the Coronado National Memorial Tuesday. They heard about the shipping container situation and support the removal of them.
"I'm personally glad they're removing them, any inconvenience in the park is short lived," he said.
Robin Silver is a co-founder of the Center for Biological Diversity, which has filed two lawsuits against the state related to environmental impacts caused by the shipping containers. He doesn't trust the state or federal government to properly address the situation with the environments best interests.
"Kind of ironic that they close the forest down from the public to witness the removal and they left it open to allow Ducey to pull this stunt," Silver said.
He feels it's suspicious they are trying to keep the public out when they failed to quickly remove the crews who placed the containers.
"We really need to make sure things are going on the forest service has proven they are not trustworthy," he said.
A group of protesters affiliated with the Center for Biological Diversity successfully blocked construction of the project for weeks before it was officially shutdown. Silver said they may return and ignore the Forest Service's orders.
The shipping containers were placed by now former Governor Doug Ducey's administration and was a major political move made in his final months in office that gained national attention.
The project was legally challenged by the Biden Administration as illegal, after filing a lawsuit Ducey's Office agreed to stop construction and agree to steps of removal.
News 4 Tucson reached out to Governor Katie Hobbs office about her plans regarding the containers, they sent us the following statement:
"The governor is reviewing all options for how to re-utilize them. The container removal in Yuma began Monday, January 2nd and is expected to be completed in two weeks subject to weather conditions. They will be stored in Tucson and Yuma and the cost is $76 million."