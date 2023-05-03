Parks and Rec summer offerings are viewable online now

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson Parks and Recreation's summer indoor leisure classes and summer camp offerings are viewable online now.
Classes range from arts and crafts, Little Movers and Shakers, dance, gymnastics, jewelry making, glass fusing, music, and more for youth and adults. KIDCO Summer Camps for 5-11 years old, In-Betweeners Club for 12-14 years old, and Jr. Staff in Training for ages 14-17 years old, will be offered in June and July.
Registration for these programs will begin on Saturday, May 6, at 6 a.m. for city-residents and noon for non-city residents. View the classes and camps online at EZEEreg.com.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE