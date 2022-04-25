Parks and Rec department releases info on summer camp and classes

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Parks and Recreation department is offering a full array of indoor leisure and KIDCO camps this summer.
Classes range from arts and crafts, Little Movers and Shakers, dance, gymnastics, jewelry making, music and sports for kids and adults.
Registration opens on Saturday, May 7 at 6 a.m. for City residents and at noon for non-city residents.
Swim lesson information will be released at a later date.
The Discount Program is available for camps to those who qualify.
For more information on registration, programs and to set up an account, you can call Registration Services at (520) 791-4877.
