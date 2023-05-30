Parker man sentenced to 15 years for sexually abusing minor

PHOENIX (KVOA) – District Judge Douglas L. Rayes has sentenced 40-year-old Victor Adrian Shortey to 180 months in prison, followed by a term of lifetime supervised release.
According to the Department of Justice, Shortey pleaded guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Minor.
The DoJ says Shortey sexually abused the victim on multiple occasions at his residence.
Shortey is a member of the Colorado River Indian Tribes, and the sexual abuse occurred on the CRIT Indian Reservation in Parker, Arizona.
