Parker man sentenced to 15 years for sexually abusing minor

PHOENIX (KVOA) – District Judge Douglas L. Rayes has sentenced 40-year-old Victor Adrian Shortey to 180 months in prison, followed by a term of lifetime supervised release.

According to the Department of Justice, Shortey pleaded guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

The DoJ says Shortey sexually abused the victim on multiple occasions at his residence.

Shortey is a member of the Colorado River Indian Tribes, and the sexual abuse occurred on the CRIT Indian Reservation in Parker, Arizona.

