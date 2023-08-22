Parents 'terrified' during Flowing Wells High School lockdown

TUCSON (KVOA) — Flowing Wells High School went into a lockdown after reports of a weapon, according to Tucson Police Department.
While Flowing Wells High School was under lockdown, dozens of parents were worried sick.
"Just your worst thoughts ever. you know you feel scared, you just want to go over there and see what's going on, but we have to wait here," shared parent Crystal Jaurigue.
Another parent told me her daughter texted her, and she had since been "worried and upset."
The ban has since been lifted.
According to Tucson Police Department, there are no reports of any injuries or a shooting that occurred.