Parents, students sound off over Tucson High drag show set for this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) — Dozens of TUSD parents and students voiced their support Tuesday night for a student-led drag show scheduled for Saturday night at Tucson High School.

It's the second annual drag show on the high school campus.

Tucson High senior Adrian Molina is one of the lead organizers of the show and is a member of the extracurricular club Q-Space.

Molina plans to take the stage Saturday. Molina spoke to the TUSD School Board Tuesday during the meeting's Call To The Audience portion.

"It’s nothing bad, it’s nothing harmful," Molina said. "It just allows, it has allowed me personally to express parts of myself that I have never been able to express. It has made me explore myself and grow more as a person." "It’s not about the kids because we are the kids," student Jaye Kandzerski said. "We started this club to have a safe space to learn and grow about our history and our community together and we plan the drag show as a way to express ourselves through art."

While most of the individuals attending the board meeting supported the students vision for a drag show, a few parents objected.

"I’m just absolutely opposed to tax dollars being used to open up a school on a weekend, for an activity like this," one parent said. "This is not a school event. It’s a personal whatever it is and they can do it wherever they want to." "We are the adults and you are the children," another parent said. "Children can embrace their gender confusion without the drag shows."

News 4 Tucson spoke with TUSD Board President Dr. Ravi Shah. He says he supports students deciding to freely express themselves in this way.

"A drag performance is different in a different setting. It’s very different in a late night bar, club, compared to what we will expect from our high school performers," Shah said. "Keep an open mind and support our students. Our goal is to create safe environments to exercise their rights and freedoms to express themselves."

The drag show is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Tucson High. It does not need the approval of the school board.