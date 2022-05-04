Parents push for crosswalk at Ironwood Ridge High

TUCSON (KVOA) - For nearly two years, parents in Oro Valley have been pushing for a crosswalk installation at Ironwood Ridge High School.
It is located on West Naranja Drive near North La Cañada Drive.
On Wednesday night, the town council will discuss and possibly vote on whether the area meets the criteria for a crosswalk.
In addition to a marked crosswalk along Naranja, some parents want a HAWK system installed that controls traffic.
"Everyday it’s a different adventure of how busy the traffic will be," said Jeff JC Taylor, "And the visibility."
Taylor’s two sons attend Ironwood Ridge. Some days, he son Seth said he waits up to five-minutes to cross the street to school.
"I walk back and forth for sports, even in winter time," said the 10th grader said. "It gets dark early and sometimes people don’t turn on their headlights."
"These poor parents have been told no, and told, you have to do this, you have to do that, you have to do this and meantime, we have kids crossing a busy street," said Steve Solomon.
Solomon credits Taylor, in part, for getting the item on Wednesday’s town council agenda. Taylor’s persistent dialogue with town leaders over 16-months and grass roots survey for neighbors got their attention.
"And it turns out we’ve had about 132 documented communications," said Harry Greene.
Greene and Solomon are hopeful fellow council members vote to install a HAWK system.
"A HAWK signal is a signal where you press the button to cross, it’s timed, it’s smart it allows you time to cross and then it shuts off," said Solomon.
Green adds, "Our town manager Mary Jacobs has actually put that in the budget, in anticipation of the process we need in order to put this in."
"There are crosswalks for golf carts, for horses, surely, we needed a good crosswalk for our children," said Taylor.
The Town Council meeting gets underway at 6pm. For a link to Taylor’s survey click here.