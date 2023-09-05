Parents fear schools aren't as safe after recent reports,one district is adopting new methods to improve their crisis response.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA)- There's been several reports of suspicious persons near school campuses or threats throughout Southern Arizona.
Parents, students, and school districts are on high alert after Flowing Wells High School was placed on lockdown two weeks ago for reports of an armed person on campus.
Tucson Police said there wasn't any evidence of an actual threat, but the district is using the incident to improve their crisis response plan.
A place that is supposed to be safe and fun some parents said school just isn't as safe anymore. "I can't imagine the stress these kids are in nowadays when I was growing up we just had to worry about what time I was getting home, but now they have to worry about getting shot while they are in second period," Tucson Parent Carter Kyle said.
Kyle has a son who's a junior at Sahuaro High, he said they've had a recent scare of a suspicious person near campus.
"Just the fear of when your kids leave the house are they going to come home or are you going to get a call," he explained. "It's something that I don't think a parent should ever want to worry about, but unfortunately it's day to day and it's not okay."
Kyle wants to see more done to improve school safety. He suggested a one-way entrance and exit, and a school resource office at each campus. School districts like Flowing Wells are not taking any chances and continues to implement new technology and protocols to improve their safety and crisis response plan.
This year, the district is using a mobile app called 9-1-1 Cellular, which acts like a panic button and immediately alerts people with the app of a threat by sending them a notification straight to their devices.
Superintendent Kevin Stoltzfus said it helped respond quicker during the recent lock down.
"We work with all our employees so that all the adults all of the employees on our campuses have access to this," he said. "It was our goal internally we call it the 30 second rule we wanted to be able to move into our crisis response within 30 seconds of detecting that threat."
Stoltzfus said students grades 7-12 receive the notification, but they don't have the ability to initiate a lock down. He said he hopes the app along with several trainings and drills throughout the school year will help prepare everyone if crisis strikes.