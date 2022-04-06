Parents call for safer, more inclusive environment after Tanque Verde school painted with swastikas

TUCSON (KVOA) - More than two weeks after high school students spray painted a swastika and vandalized a Tanque Verde District Elementary School, calls for school officials to address the issue of racist incidents on campuses continued to grow.

On Wednesday, the Tanque Verde School Board called an emergency meeting to hear from concerned parents while pledging to do better.

Many parents stepped up to the microphone Wednesday night to voice their concerns.

Some students and families say they had personally experienced racism and hatred within the district. Another parent said he and his family have never seen racism or bigotry in the schools.

One message was clear - many parents are asking the Tanque Verde School Board to create a safer, more inclusive environment for its students.

Dozens of parents, joined by some Tanque Verde teachers, all had the same message Wednesday night.

"As a father of a biracial son, my concern is that everyone gets treated fairly and equally, and we create some policies to make sure it's known what takes place," parent Zach Mooney said.

"We're so tired of this continued hateful rhetoric. It has no place in any educational setting," fellow parent, Amy Fitch-Heacock said. "It's really hard to stomach that it has taken a crisis before there's action."

On Monday, News 4 Tucson first reported that according to authorities, back on March 3, Tanque Verde high students and two others from another high school in a different district trespassed onto Tanque Verde Elementary and spray painted a swastika on school grounds.

Parents say there have been other incidents of hate speech and discrimination.

"For children that look like me, they need a safe place to both learn and thrive and grow," Mooney said. "My charge to you is to do the things you've been called to do as a board member and create a safe place for all students to thrive."

One parent who has lived in the district for almost 20 years has a different experience.

"Never once in this entire time have I nor my daughters have experienced bigotry from anyone in this community," Carlos Ruiz, a former school board member and parent said.

Sandy Herron, a parent and pediatrician in the area says the school board has not done enough and must act to confront and condemn racism and hate speech.

"When you hear hate speech, when you see kids victimized because of their color or their gender, sexual identity, no matter how small you deem that infraction, stand up for those kids," Herron said. "Shut it down."

Superintendent Scott Hagerman and the board maintains racism, harassment or discrimination is unacceptable.

The board says it will work on confronting all of this. One board member saying this is a process and that process will extend far beyond Wednesday night.