Parents are upset about meal plan changes at UArizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Starting at the end of this semester which is next week, unused swipes at the student union for dining will expire for freshman students.
A large group of parents have organized on Facebook to discuss the changes. Carolyn Vasos is one of those parents and has spoken with many other parents about how much money they could all be losing without the rollover.
"Especially, after seeing people freaking out about losing $1,300, some are losing $1,000, I think they're going to see a significant drop in meal plan purchasing," Vasos said.
The meal plan at UArizona is tied to restaurants on campus each swipe is worth $10 at a large majority of restaurants on campus that are available to students. The cheapest plan includes nine swipes per week at a little under $4,000 while the most expensive has 18 swipes a week at over $6,500.
In a statement, the University of Arizona responded saying:
"We are listening to our students and parent community and recognize this change might cause confusion, particularly in the first year of adopted change of this non rollover policy. We value our students and community and will be implementing a one-time waiver to the expiration date on all Fall 2021/Spring 2022 student’s meal plan funds. The original expiration of funds deadline was May 14, 2022. We are changing this expiration date on funds to December 15, 2022. This adjustment will allow students to continue to utilize any meal plan balance funds throughout the summer and Fall 2022 semester.
As background, we made a change in the meal plan this year that is consistent with peer university dining programs across the nation, including Pac-12, Big 10, Big 12 and the two additional state universities. The decision came in January 2021, eight months before meal plans purchases began for fall 2021 students. Any plan purchases made for prior years remained the same."
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE