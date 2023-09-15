Pandemic-related learning loss tutoring program now active

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The Arizona department of Education has started its Achievement Tutoring Program.
The Achievement Tutoring Program web page is now available so parents of students in grades 3-8 who are not proficient in reading, writing or math can access free tutoring.
State Schools Chief Tom Horne announced last week that $40 million in federal funding designated to address pandemic-related learning loss is being made available to pay for the tutoring, which will be accessible through participating public school teachers or private vendors beginning October 2.
Since the federal dollars are specifically designed to address pandemic-related learning loss, children who were not of school age during the pandemic are not eligible.
Information on the website can be found at azed.gov.
