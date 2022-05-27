Pacho powers Cats to doorstep of WCWS

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona's quiet leader Izzy Pacho made a loud statement when it mattered most in Game 1 of the Wildcats' Super Regional series at Mississippi State.
The redshirt junior smacked a solo home run just inside the left field foul pole to break a 2-2 in the top of the 8th and UA held on to beat the Bulldogs 3-2 at Nusz Field in Starkville.
The home run was the 11th of the season for Pacho who is one of the Wildcats leading hitters (.377).
It was the margin that starting pitcher Hanah Bowen needed to push Arizona to within a win of their third straight trip to the World Series.
Bowen didn't have her best stuff but limited MSU to two runs in eight innings. She walked six and allowed seven hits but stranded 11 of those 13 runners including getting out of a bases loaded jam in the 3rd.
The Bulldogs got solo home runs in the game from Mia Davidson and Matalasi Faapito.
Allie Skaggs also homered for UA, her 24th of the season, tied for most in the Pac-12. Arizona has hit eight home runs in four post-season wins.
Sharlize Palacios's sacrifice-fly in the 7th help the Wildcats force extra innings.
Janelle Meono finished with three hits and showed her defense early when she leapt at the centerfield wall to take a home run away from Davidson.
Game 2 of the series is Saturday with first pitch at 1 p.m. Tucson time. A win for Arizona puts the Cats in the WCWS for a 25th time.
