PACC working to get 24 dogs adopted in 24 hours

TUCSON (KVOA) - 488 dogs are currently at the Pima Animal Care Center and the staff is hoping to find each and every one of them a home.
That's why they're kicking off a new campaign to help find these pups fur-ever homes!
Starting Thursday morning, PACC is launching their 24 in 24 promotion.
“Every hour on the hour we're gonna post one of our adoptable dogs to give people an understanding of just the range of dogs that we have here,” said Kayleigh Murdock with PACC.
PACC is at critical capacity. If you're looking to adopt or even just foster, you can check in every hour on their social media to see the large variety of dogs that need a home.
This starts at 8 a.m Thursday and will go until 8 a.m Friday.
All of the dogs featured in the 24 in 24 promotion will be free to adopt. A $20 licensing fee does apply to adult dogs. Adoptions will be ongoing throughout the weekend at the shelter.
“We're hoping that just showing a quick selection of all of these different dogs will help people understand how many awesome dogs are waiting for homes here,” said Murdock.
For more information on Pima Animal Care Center, you can click here.