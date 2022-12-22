PACC updating euthanasia list as more dogs come in

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is releasing a new euthanasia list for dogs.
According to PACC Director Monica Dangler, they are facing a critical capacity crisis, currently housing 534 dogs. She said, "this is 40-50% more dogs than the shelter would ideally house."
This decision comes as PACC deals with the inability to sufficiently isolate sick dogs. The shelter is currently dealing with a recent strep zoo outbreak.
The dogs on the euthanasia list require more resources to be able to place at an appropriate home. The dogs will not immediately be euthanized, but that can change if PACC doesn't reduce numbers over the next few days.