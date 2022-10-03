PACC turns to horse sanctuary for help with overcrowding

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - It's not your typical dog kennels but Pima Animal Care Center has been very satisfied with the result of a new effort to help with the overcrowding at its main shelter.
"PACC has been really over crowded for a while now, we typically have 500 plus dogs in the shelter," said PACC spokesperson Kayleigh Murdock.
PACC thought some open country air could be good for the dogs struggling the most inside its cramped and loud shelter, so Desert Springs Equestrian Center in Marana stepped in to help.
PACC is housing usually a dozen dogs at a time at the ranch, deep in the Marana countryside.
Murdock said they have seen a dramatic change in the behavior of the dogs that were struggling just a few weeks ago.
"At the shelter, while we do a lot for the animals and do our best to make it a pleasant environment for them, it can be really stressful for dogs," she said.
Abby Sancineto is the ranch manager at Desert Springs Equestrian, she said it has been a pleasure for their team as well.
"We love it. It's definitely different, it gives us a break in our normal routine of just working with the horses and the sheep and our goats," she explained.
They have had a lot of luck finding the dogs new loving homes, a few young puppies were sent on their way to a new family while we were there, a beginning of a new life for them.
"We're able to adopt out through our volunteers that come out here or people that we know that we do business with, they've come out, we've had a few people myself included adopt a dog that was brought out to our barn," Sancineto said.
If you would like to adopt one of the dogs in need of a home you can see the dogs up for adoption on PACC's website at https://webcms.pima.gov/community/animal_care/pet_adoptions
PACC says you can email pacc.adoptafoster@pima.gov and let them know which dog you are interested in adopting.