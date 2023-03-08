PACC to show off adoptable pups with 24 in 24 promotion

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Animal Care Center is highlighting 24 adoptable dogs in 24 hours in an effort to increase adoptions and showcase the wide variety of dogs in need of homes at the shelter.

Beginning on Thursday, March 9, at 8 a.m., PACC’s social media pages (including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) will feature a different adoptable dog every hour on the hour.

This will continue for 24 hours, through Friday, March 10, at 8 a.m.

Shelter leadership is hopeful that the effort will lead to more visibility for their adoptable dogs. Monica Dangler, PACC’s Director of Animal Services, said that people may be surprised by the variety of dogs available at the shelter.

“We have a dog for every family,” said Dangler. “Whether you’re looking for a small dog, a big dog, a young dog, an old dog, a lazy dog, a hiking buddy, or anything else, we have the dog for you.”

More than 485 dogs are calling PACC home today. The shelter is at critical capacity.

All of the dogs featured in the 24 in 24 promotion will be free to adopt. A $20 licensing fee does apply to adult dogs. Adoptions will be ongoing throughout the weekend at the shelter.

PACC is open from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. A $20 licensing fee applies to adult dogs. See all available pets and services at www.pima.gov/animalcare.