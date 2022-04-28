PACC tests negative for strep zoo after outbreak scare

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Animal Care Center has tested negative for strep zoo after a sudden death of a dog at the shelter prompted an outbreak investigation on Sunday.

According to PACC, a dog at the shelter was found dead in its kennel Sunday morning.

With PACC veterinarians concerned that the canine died from strep zoo, a "highly contagious bacterial infection" that often results in the animal's death, the shelter treated their resident dogs with antibiotics.

As an extra precaution, PACC also moved to suspend intake at the shelter and cancel all upcoming intake appointments until PACC's clinical team receives test results related to the deceased dog.

With the shelter still under code red status for kennel space, PACC did not yet release if it has lifted it suspension of animal intake at the facility.

For more information, visit webcms.pima.gov.