PACC suspends intake after sudden dog death prompts strep zoo outbreak investigation

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Animal Care Center has stopped accepting animals at its shelter after a dog under its care potentially died from a highly contagious disease Sunday.
According to PACC, a dog at the shelter was found dead in its kennel Sunday morning.
With PACC veterinarians concerned that the canine died from strep zoo, a "highly contagious bacterial infection" that often results in the animal's death, the shelter has begun treating their resident dogs with antibiotics.
As an extra precaution, PACC also moved to suspend intake at the shelter and cancel all upcoming intake appointments until PACC's clinical team receives test results related to the deceased dog.
The shelter is also asking people who adopt and foster animals from their shelter at this time to separate their new pet from other pets for at least three days.
PACC will also sending antibiotics with any pet adopted or fostered at this time.
“We’re exercising an abundance of caution to protect the animals in the shelter and the community, and starting antibiotic prophylaxis for all animals in the shelter. If this is not strep zoo, we plan to resume normal operations on April 28," PACC Director Monica Danger said. "If it is, we will likely have to extend the temporary halt to admissions a few more days.”
Shelter officials say PACC treats any unexpected death of a dog as a potentially contagious situation.
PACC said this disease primarily infects horses, cattle, pigs and guinea pigs. However, when a dog gets strep zoo, they suffer from severe pneumonia. The shelter said the disease rarely infects cats.
The shelter is currently sitting in code red status for kennel space.
