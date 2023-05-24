PACC seeing increase in distemper coming into the shelter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) -Pima Animal Care Center is asking for your help in getting 75 dogs into foster or adoptive homes today.
PACC says this is to help keep pets healthy during an increase in distemper cases coming into the shelter.
Distemper is a contagious disease that impacts mostly dogs. It is commonly found among shelter dogs that have never been vaccinated.
PACC says when several dogs are sick and exposed to the disease, it makes it difficult to isolate the disease.
“This situation comes at a difficult time for PACC,” said Monica Dangler, PACC’s Director of Animal Services. “Pima County has consistently stepped up to help our shelter dogs in times of great need, and we are hoping that that will be the case this time around as well.”
