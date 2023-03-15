PACC needs help finding homes for more than 500 dogs

TUCSON (KVOA) - PACC needs homes for more than 500 animals after an investigation resulted in 37 dogs being brought into the facility.

PACC’s Animal Protection Services team assisted in an investigation Tuesday which resulted in the impound of 37 dogs.

The shelter is housing more than 500 dogs and needs immediate adopters and fosters for medium- to large-sized dogs to make room for the overnight intake.

“This is a serious situation for PACC,” said Monica Dangler, PACC’s Director of Animal Services. “We are hoping that the community helps us help these dogs by providing homes to some of the more than 500 already in the shelter.”

The investigation is still underway which means the dogs will not be available for adoption at this time.

The impounded dogs will need to be housed at PACC for the duration of the investigation.

PACC aims to clear 40 kennels by the end of the week with help from adopters and fosters.

“The timing is not ideal, but our agency has a duty to protect animals in harm’s way,” said PACC’s Chief Animal Protection Officer Snow.

Those interested in fostering or adopting a pet may come to PACC’s facility at 4000 N. Silverbell Road during operating hours.

PACC is open on weekdays from 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

All adopted pets come up to date on vaccinations, a microchip, and a spay or neuter surgery.

For fosters, the shelter provides medical care and can provide supplies as needed.