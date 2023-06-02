PACC limiting intake for one week to keep dogs safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima Animal Care Center is limiting intake for one week due to an increase in infectious diseases among dogs.
According to PACC, the limit is to help keep dogs, in and out of shelter, safe and healthy.
The emergency-only intake happens June 3 through June 10.
During the emergency intake period, the shelter will accept animals in these situations:
Pets in medical distress.
Pets who pose a public safety risk.
Any situation involving an injury to a human or animal.
On May 24, PACC announced it was seeing increased distemper coming into the shelter. Since then, PACC’s medical team has treated several resident dogs with pneumovirus, an infection that allows severe diseases such as Strep zoo and distemper to manifest.
The closure comes at the advice of PACC’s Director of Veterinary Services, Dr. Jennifer Wilcox, to allow a “clean break” between dogs exposed to disease and incoming dogs.