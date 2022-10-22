PACC in crisis, may have to start euthanizing dogs

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Animal Care Center says it may have to start euthanizing dogs at the shelter.
The shelter is in desperate need of fosters and adopters. According to PACC, every kennel in the shelter is full, it is so over-crowded they are setting up crates in the conference room, the lobby and other non-public rooms.
The shelter has been at Code Red for most of the year, and now it's close to Code Blue, said Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services at PACC.
"Code Blue is right, it's code emergency. We are at Defcon-5. We have no space to put animals that are coming in, so we are going to resort to making a euthanasia list," Dangler said.
The shelter isn't at Code Blue yet, but they are teetering on the edge. Dangler said they will consider medical and behavioral issues if it has to start euthanizing dogs.
"We're evaluating it literally minute by minute," she said.
PACC says 75% of dogs coming to the shelter are strays.
Some are owner surrenders, and a big reason people are having to give up their pets is housing.
"They either can't find housing that will allow pets, they're being evicted. Things are changing with their housing, now they can't have pets there or the pet deposit or pet rent has increased, and they can't afford it," Dangler said.
Dangler said they are seeing the shelter census be up to 50% higher than it was last year. On Oct. 18, 68 dogs were turned in.
"The number of animals leaving aren't matching the number of animals coming in," according to Dangler.
"It's really bad, I mean everyone needs a companion to be honest with you," said Jeff Brooks. Brooks already has two dogs and was in on Saturday to adopt a third.
PACC is incentivizing fosters right now, paying $5 a day for the first 30 days. The shelter also offers assistance with fosters, like food and crates.
