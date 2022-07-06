PACC hoping to avoid euthanizing dogs, asking for the public's help

TUCSON (KVOA) - Overcrowding at Pima Animal Care Center is at a critical point. They have more animals coming in than going out, especially dogs.
The monsoon and July 4th fireworks only made it worse.
The shelter is so full officials say they might have to start euthanizing dogs this week, something they haven’t done since 2017.
The shelter was already full with nearly 500 dogs on July 1. And following the fireworks, officials estimate another 400 dogs will be brought to PACC this week.
PACC director Monica Dangler is asking the community to adopt, foster and reclaim lost pets to help make room.
"We’re really touch and go right now. Currently every single kennel is full. And then we have about 20 pop up kennels with dogs in them in our multipurpose room and our admissions lobby," said Dangler.
"We’re one of the only large municipal shelters in the country that aren't currently euthanizing for space. Most of the other shelters have already had to start euthanizing for space."
To help make room PACC will provide food and supplies for people willing to temporarily keep stray pets.
"It’s just healthy, friendly dogs that we want them to hold on to. If the dog is sick or injured or not friendly, please bring them to us immediately," said Dangler.
"But if they’re healthy and friendly, look for their owners, knock on doors, post on Facebook, post on Nextdoor all the social media places. File a lost or found pet report with us."
If your pet is at the shelter, in most cases PACC will not charge to reclaim your lost pet. On Tuesday, 25 dogs were reunited with their owners and another 25 were adopted.