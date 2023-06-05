 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PACC has found new homes for all 20 rescued roosters

  • Updated
  • 0
Rooster
By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - All twenty rescued roosters at Pima Animal Care Center have been adopted.

The roosters were rescued from a cockfighting ring last weekend. They had to be behaviorally and medically evaluated before going up for adoption.

These 20 roosters were part of a cockfighting bust that led to several arrests with charges of cockfighting, possession of a fighting rooster, and intentional animal cruelty.

Now all 20 roosters have found new homes thanks to PACC.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you