PACC has found new homes for all 20 rescued roosters

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - All twenty rescued roosters at Pima Animal Care Center have been adopted.
The roosters were rescued from a cockfighting ring last weekend. They had to be behaviorally and medically evaluated before going up for adoption.
These 20 roosters were part of a cockfighting bust that led to several arrests with charges of cockfighting, possession of a fighting rooster, and intentional animal cruelty.
Now all 20 roosters have found new homes thanks to PACC.
