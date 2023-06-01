PACC has 20 cooped-up roosters looking to turn free-range

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Twenty roosters are now up for adoption starting Thursday at Pima Animal Care Center after being rescued from a cockfighting ring.
The roosters were rescued over the weekend, but they had to wait until they were behaviorally and medically evaluated before going up for adoption.
"When the roosters initially came in we did let them have a settle-in period so we could give them a chance to decompress here at PACC. Right now, we actually have the state vet here to do a thorough medical swab of them to make sure that we aren't concerned about any contagious diseases."
These 20 roosters were part of a cockfighting bust that led to several arrests with charges of cockfighting, possession of a fighting rooster, and intentional animal cruelty.
Now, these birds are looking for their new homes.
Kate Hutchinson is in charge of getting these roosters adopted. She says for those who are interested, there are some requirements.
"Make sure again that they are separated and have a way to keep separated long term," said Hutchinson. "We're also asking adopters to kind of have some bird knowledge so they are aware of what behaviors to look for."
PACC has already received 10 emails from potential adopters and they're hoping for more.
"The birds look in very healthy, good condition actually. So we're pretty confident that these are going to be really great long-term pets for our community," said Hutchinson.
If you're interested in adopting one of these birds, you can email Pima Animal Care Center at pacc.adopt@pima.gov with the subject line "Rooster Adoption."
You must live outside the Tucson city limits to own a rooster.
