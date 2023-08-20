PACC desperately asking people to open up their homes and their hearts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima Animal Care Center is in desperate need of fosters and adopters as they continue to experience a high demand in intake.

According to PACC spokesperson Kayleigh Murdock, the shelter is seeing roughly 50 dogs come into the shelter on a daily basis.

With 50 or less dogs leaving each day, that means the shelter's capacity is overflowing, and PACC is struggling to provide comfortable space for all of the shelter animals.

"As of today were sitting around 500, so that's 50 above critical capacity so were desperately in need of fosters and adopters," Murdock said.

The shelter is now looking for any help they can get.

"Our euthanisation list is 20 dogs long and currently three of those dogs are on deadline," Murdock said.

Three pit bulls could be euthanized by close of business Sunday if the shelter remains in critical capacity. Murdock hopes people will open up their homes and hearts.

"Something that people might consider even just two weeks in foster home can be a big deal," Murdock said.

"It clears that kennel for two weeks. We'll see multiple dogs come in and out during that time period and it also gives them a positive experience out of the shelter ways for us to market them. It's really beneficial."

PACC volunteer and foster dog parent Sarah Hegman knows what it's like to take on this responsibility.

She encourages the public that the responsibility isn't as intimidating as it might seem.

"I think that there's foster levels for anybody, you can either have the long-term dogs or have a short-term foster," Hegman said. "There's even day stays. I think there's fostering for anybody, it's not a lot of work."

PACC is open today from 10am-5pm, and have made adoptions of puppies, small dogs, and large dogs, free of cost.