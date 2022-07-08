PACC capacity is improving, still asking for public's help.

TUCSON (KVOA) - After 4th of July weekend, PACC has been flooded with lost pets and has reached a critically low capacity.
The conditions have gotten so bad PACC has even considered euthanizing dogs for the first time.
Just days before 4th of July, the shelter took in more than 400 dogs, overcrowding at this level can lead to a number of stressful scenarios for both the animals and staff.
However, PACC's spokesperson, Monica Dangler says about 100 pets have been returned and adopted giving the shelter more breathing room.
Dangler still urges Pima County residents to claim their lost pets, adopt and foster to help mitigate overcrowding.
For more information on how to claim your pet or adopt please visit webcms.pima.gov