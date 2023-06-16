PACC asking for emergency fosters with anticipated influx of dogs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima Animal Care Center will resume full operation Saturday after pausing intakes for the past two weeks.
Friday is the last day of these restrictions and after they lift, PACC says they're expecting to see a rush of dogs coming in.
"We have to prepare for the worst and assume that all the dogs that haven't been coming in for the past two weeks are gonna come in the next couple days," Monica Dangler, Pima Animal Care Center.
Since June 2nd, the Pima Animal Care Center has paused intakes to help get control of an outbreak of contagious diseases at the shelter. Their goal was to get a clean break between the current shelter dogs and the ones coming in.
"We've cleared out a nice amount of our kennels but we still have about 80 dogs that we still need to empty in order to make the clean break," said Dangler.
They will be lifting the intake restrictions starting Saturday.
"Ultimately we know we can't be closed forever. We're the only open-intake shelter in Pima County. We know it's been really hard on the public to not be able to bring pets to us. We had to decide on a time to open. We were hoping two weeks would be enough and we will move forward with a new plan," said Dangler.
To help with the potential rush, PACC is asking for adopters and fosters now more than ever. If you're able to help PACC clear a kennel, you can find more information about adopting or fostering here.
