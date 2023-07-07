 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 108 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until Thursday July 13th, 2023.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Owner of Pastiche faces charges in connection to stabbing and dismemberment

  • Updated
  • 0
Bonfire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The owner of a popular Tucson restaurant is currently in the Maricopa County Jail, arrested in connection with the killing of a Nebraska teenager.

Police have identified Antoine Ruinard, the owner of Pastiche, as being linked to the murder of an 18-year-old individual.

Ruinard is facing charges related to the stabbing and dismemberment of teen Parker League.

Authorities stated that League met up with Ruinard and his girlfriend at a nightclub, and he left with both of them. Further footage reveals that the teen was last seen alive on June 11th with Ruinard at a gas station in Chandler, which is close to Ruinard's residence.

Two days later, League's body was discovered in a bonfire pile in the Tonto National Forest.

Authorities mentioned that the teenager was in Arizona visiting friends.

Detectives gathered video footage from multiple locations where League's bank card was used after his death. During the search of Ruinard's car, police found blood that matched the victim's.

Ruinard is being held on a $2 million bond. Officials have stated that Ruinard is expected to be charged with first-degree murder at his initial court appearance.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you