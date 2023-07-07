Owner of Pastiche faces charges in connection to stabbing and dismemberment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The owner of a popular Tucson restaurant is currently in the Maricopa County Jail, arrested in connection with the killing of a Nebraska teenager.
Police have identified Antoine Ruinard, the owner of Pastiche, as being linked to the murder of an 18-year-old individual.
Ruinard is facing charges related to the stabbing and dismemberment of teen Parker League.
Authorities stated that League met up with Ruinard and his girlfriend at a nightclub, and he left with both of them. Further footage reveals that the teen was last seen alive on June 11th with Ruinard at a gas station in Chandler, which is close to Ruinard's residence.
Two days later, League's body was discovered in a bonfire pile in the Tonto National Forest.
Authorities mentioned that the teenager was in Arizona visiting friends.
Detectives gathered video footage from multiple locations where League's bank card was used after his death. During the search of Ruinard's car, police found blood that matched the victim's.
Ruinard is being held on a $2 million bond. Officials have stated that Ruinard is expected to be charged with first-degree murder at his initial court appearance.
