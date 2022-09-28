BREAKING: OVPD sergeant cited in off-duty incident

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 301 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms over the north and northeast portions of the
Tucson Metro Area. The heaviest rainfall, between 0.75 and
1.25 inches has occurred near Tanque Verde Road and Catalina
Highway.  This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Tanque Verde and Catalina Foothills.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
South central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 315 PM MST.

* At 211 PM MST, a dust channel was near Picacho, or 14 miles south
of Coolidge, moving northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess
of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists
utilizing area webcams.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 241.
Route 79 between mile markers 93 and 128.
Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124.

Locations impacted include...
Marana, Eloy, Avra Valley, Picacho, Picacho Peak State Park, Picture
Rocks, Red Rock, Cactus Forest and Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 415 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 222 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms along and near Highway 286, and west of Arivaca
along Arivaca Road. This will cause running water in normally
dry washes, as well as significant ponding of water in
roadway dips and other low-lying areas.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Arivaca Creek, Guijas Wash, Las, Placeritos Wash, Moras Wash,
Las, Santa Margarita Wash, Puertocito Wash, Sasabe, Arroyo
del, Lopez Wash, Thomas Canyon Wash, Compartidero, Arroyo
del, Little Thomas Wash, Bailey Wash, Seco, Arroyo, Altar
Wash, Legunita Wash and San Luis Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of South Central Pima County
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 315 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 119 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Chalk Creek, Big Wash, Chirreon Wash, Indian Well Wash and
Guild Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marana, Picacho Peak State Park and Red Rock as well as Park
Link Drive between Interstate 10 and Highway 79.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

BREAKING: OVPD sergeant cited in off-duty incident

  • Updated
  • 0
OVPD-traffic

Oro Valley Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - An Oro Valley Police sergeant is facing criminal charges, after investigators say he was involved in an off-duty crash earlier this month.

Authorities say Oro Valley Police Department Sergeant Jose Sanchez was cited by the Pima County Sheriff's Department for leaving the scene of a collision following the incident on Sept. 6.

In an email, Chief Kara Riley issued the following statement:

"OVPD is committed to complete transparency and is now able to advise the community of this incident. The trust of our community is vitally important to us, and we will always strive to maintain that trust."

Authorities also say there is an ongoing administrative investigation, to determine whether Sanchez violated any police department policies.

Paul Birmingham is an Investigative Producer for KVOA News 4 Tucson. He is a three time Edward R. Murrow award winner, native Tucsonan, and a proud Arizona Wildcat.

