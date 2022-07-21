 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107
to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and
heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead
to heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

OVPD receives grant to combat hazardous driving behavior and address community safety concerns

  Updated
  • 0
Oro Valley Police Department

ORO VALLEY (KVOA)—The Oro Valley Police Department, through financial support by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, has received over 60 thousand dollars in funding during the fiscal year of 2022.

Funds were used to support the purchase of a vehicle specifically dedicated to detecting and addressing hazardous collision causing driving behaviors. 

In addition to being deployed on the main thoroughfares of the Town, the vehicle will be utilized to address traffic safety concerns voiced by the community.    

 

