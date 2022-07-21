OVPD receives grant to combat hazardous driving behavior and address community safety concerns.

ORO VALLEY (KVOA)—The Oro Valley Police Department, through financial support by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, has received over 60 thousand dollars in funding during the fiscal year of 2022.
Funds were used to support the purchase of a vehicle specifically dedicated to detecting and addressing hazardous collision causing driving behaviors.
In addition to being deployed on the main thoroughfares of the Town, the vehicle will be utilized to address traffic safety concerns voiced by the community.