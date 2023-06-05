OVPD and Golder Ranch Fire extinguish fire on north west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - According to the Oro Valley Police Department the fire is now out and roads are open again.
OVPD was on the scene of a brush fire with Golder Ranch Fire District near Rancho Vistoso and Oracle.
OVPD and @GRFDAZ on scene of a brush fire in the area of Rancho Vistoso and Oracle. Northbound lanes are being blocked to assist with extinguishing the fire.— Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) June 5, 2023
OVPD says northbound lanes are being blocked to help with putting out the fire.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE