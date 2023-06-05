 Skip to main content
OVPD and Golder Ranch Fire extinguish fire on north west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - According to the Oro Valley Police Department the fire is now out and roads are open again.

OVPD was on the scene of a brush fire with Golder Ranch Fire District near Rancho Vistoso and Oracle.

OVPD says northbound lanes are being blocked to help with putting out the fire. 

