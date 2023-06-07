Over half a million dollars granted to Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office granted $626,000 from the Drug Interdiction Fund.
The funds will enhance law enforcement services regarding human smuggling and border-related crimes.The grant will go towards hiring four deputy positions as well as buying equipment.
“Crimes related to the border do not stay at the border,” said Sheriff David Rhodes. “We need the ability to focus resources specifically to human and drug smuggling, sex trafficking and cartel related crimes that originate at the border. The funding from this grant is vital to our agency in meeting those needs, so we thank the Legislature and Governor Hobbs for continuing to make these grants available.”
