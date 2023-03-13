Over 30 pounds of drugs seized near Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (KVOA) - Arizona State Troopers seized over 30 pounds of drugs on Monday, Mar. 6.

At around 5:38 p.m., an Arizona State Trooper stopped the driver of a sedan for a moving violation near Camp Verde

During the stop the trooper conducted a search of the vehicle and found approximately 24.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, 2 pounds of suspected fentanyl powder, and 6.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.

The driver, 27-year-old Nelder Perez Gonzalez, of Rifle, Colorado, was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges including possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, and possession and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale.