Over $27 million to go to Grand Canyon EV bus fleet

Grand Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - One of Arizona's most popular tourist destinations is set to get a new fleet of electric vehicles.

Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announce over $27 million will go toward replacing the Grand Canyon's aging bus fleet.

The investment is intended to help provide a cleaner and safer park for the millions of Arizonans and tourists who visit every year.

"Our bipartisan infrastructure law is making historic investments in Arizona's clean energy economy, creating jobs and improving air quality," said Sen. Mark Kelly.

"Upgrading Grand Canyon National Park's bus fleet will reduce pollution and enhance visitor's experience of Arizona's busiest park."

