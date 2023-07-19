Over 200 homes still without power in the Catalina Foothills

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Hundreds of homes are still in the dark Wednesday morning. This comes after severe storms swept through Southern Arizona on Monday.
A recent TEP outage map showed more than 200 homes still without power near the Catalina Foothills and more than 100 homes near Vail without power Wednesday morning.
Campbell Avenue, north of Skyline Drive, was a big cause of the outage in the Foothills because nine power lines on this road fell to the ground.
As of Wednesday morning, that road is still closed, but a number of the power lines have been replaced with new metal polls.
Crews were hard at work all day Tuesday trying to clear the damaged polls and put in the new ones, so residents in the area could safely exit their homes and get back on the road.
11,000 TEP customers lost power after the storm, a majority of those people were in the Foothills. However, that number has gone down drastically.
For those still without power, TEP is setting up two locations where you can pick up ice Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those addresses are below.
- Ace Hardware, 4751 E Sunrise Drive
- La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E Skyline Drive
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE