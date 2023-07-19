 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 108 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Over 200 homes still without power in the Catalina Foothills

Power pole
TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Hundreds of homes are still in the dark Wednesday morning. This comes after severe storms swept through Southern Arizona on Monday. 
 
A recent TEP outage map showed more than 200 homes still without power near the Catalina Foothills and more than 100 homes near Vail without power Wednesday morning.
 
Campbell Avenue, north of Skyline Drive, was a big cause of the outage in the Foothills because nine power lines on this road fell to the ground. 
 
As of Wednesday morning, that road is still closed, but a number of the power lines have been replaced with new metal polls.
 
Crews were hard at work all day Tuesday trying to clear the damaged polls and put in the new ones, so residents in the area could safely exit their homes and get back on the road.
 
11,000 TEP customers lost power after the storm, a majority of those people were in the Foothills. However, that number has gone down drastically. 
 
For those still without power, TEP is setting up two locations where you can pick up ice Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those addresses are below. 
 
  • Ace Hardware, 4751 E Sunrise Drive
  • La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E Skyline Drive

