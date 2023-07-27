Over 100 Tucson homes still without power after heavy overnight storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Monsoon is ramping up and Thursday morning, many Tucsonans are waking up to the aftermath of a heavy storm overnight.
Over one hundred homes are still without power, as the clock counts down to this afternoon's heat.
A majority of the outages Thursday morning are on the south side. According to the TEP outage map, some of the outages were caused by downed power lines, which we've been seeing across our city the past few days as a result of these storms, and other outages are still being investigated.
Around 50 people in Southwest Tucson are still without power from the storm on Sunday. Wednesday night close to 2,000 houses lost power on the eastside, but again most of those outages have been restored.
TEP tweeted that in just one week, their crews replaced 107 poles damaged by strong winds and rain throughout our city.
We will continue to follow these outages so make sure to stay with us for updates.