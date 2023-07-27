 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Near record to record high temperatures of 107 to 112
expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and
Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Over 100 Tucson homes still without power after heavy overnight storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Monsoon is ramping up and Thursday morning, many Tucsonans are waking up to the aftermath of a heavy storm overnight.

Over one hundred homes are still without power, as the clock counts down to this afternoon's heat.

A majority of the outages Thursday morning are on the south side. According to the TEP outage map, some of the outages were caused by downed power lines, which we've been seeing across our city the past few days as a result of these storms, and other outages are still being investigated.

Around 50 people in Southwest Tucson are still without power from the storm on Sunday. Wednesday night close to 2,000 houses lost power on the eastside, but again most of those outages have been restored.

TEP tweeted that in just one week, their crews replaced 107 poles damaged by strong winds and rain throughout our city.

We will continue to follow these outages so make sure to stay with us for updates.