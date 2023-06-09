Over 100 Phoenix firefighters battle three alarm fire

PHOENIX (KVOA) - More than 100 firefighters from four agencies responded to a massive fire in Phoenix.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the fire broke out Thursday night at a business near 35th avenue.
Hazmat crews were called to the scene because of possible explosions coming from the business.
As of this morning, no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is still unknown according to PFD.
