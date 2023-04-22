Over 100 films from 20 countries at this year’s Arizona International Film Festival

TUSCON, Ariz. (KVOA) – This year’s Arizona International Film Festival is well underway, but there are still many upcoming films that you can catch before the festival comes to a close.

The festival began on Wednesday, April 19th, and goes all the way through the end of the month, to Sunday, April 30th. Films are screening at multiple venues in Tucson, including The Screening Room, Mercado Annex Festival Grounds, The Loft, and Main Gate Square.

Out of over 12,000 film festivals worldwide, AzIFF has been named one of the top 100 film festivals for 7 years in a row. The film fest is an amalgamation of filmmakers from around the world, but does include a number of local talent as well.

On Tuesday, April 25th, the festival is featuring a night dedicated to Arizona filmmakers, showcasing a total of 8 locally made shorts. The films will be shown at the Screening Room at 8pm, with admission costing $10.

If you want to attend more than one night, the festival does offer some money-saving options:

Saver Pass – $30 for 6 screenings

All Access Pass – $100 for access to the entire festival

For information on all of the screenings, visit the AzIFF website here: http://www.filmfestivalarizona.com/index.php