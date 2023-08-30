 Skip to main content
Over 100,000 Pima residents PII stolen in data breach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Over 110,000 Pima County residents have had their personal information stolen after a massive data breach.

The Pima County Health Department has announced that Maximus Health Services, INC has encountered an incident resulting in the unauthorized access of sensitive personal data.

The County contracted with Maximus from 2020-2022 to do COVID-19 case investigations and contact tracing.

Maximus used MOVIEit Transfer software as part of its management of the collected data. The MOVIEit was hacked and the hack involved millions of records from its clients across the nation.

According to the PCHD of the 366,399 patient records retained by Maximus, only 110,538 (30%) were compromised by the MOVEit incident.

Starting in 2020 Maximus was hired by the PCHD to handle COVID-19 contact tracing on behalf of the department.

The compromised data includes names, addresses, COVID-19 test results, and more.

According to Maximus and PCHD, Social Security numbers were not compromised.

The County’s contract with Maximus ended July 31, though Maximus has not performed any work under the contract since the end of 2022.

"In light of this incident, our dedication to safeguarding Pima County's data is reinforced through both contractual obligations and robust technical measures. This breach did not affect Pima County's internal data systems, only external systems managed by Maximus. We are continuously monitoring and enhancing security measures to ensure all data remain secure and well-protected," said County IT Director Javier Baca.

The Health Department has created a webpage, www.pima.gov/Maximus, with information about the data theft incident and information about contacting Experian for credit monitoring.

