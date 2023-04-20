OV staff to participate in Earth Day effort

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Employees of the Town of Oro Valley will participate in an Earth Day beautification event on Friday, April 21 at 8:30 a.m.
During the event they will remove invasive species like buffelgrass and Russian Thistle from the newly acquired Vistoso Trails Nature Preserve.
This is the second year Town employees have volunteered to participate in an Earth Day beautification event.
Mayor Winfield and members of Council have also been invited to participate with staff.
