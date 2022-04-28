 Skip to main content
Outstanding suspect of shooting that left 1 dead near UArizona campus ID'ed

TUCSON (KVOA) - One of the men wanted in last Friday's shooting that left one dead and one injured near the University of Arizona campus was identified Thursday.

At around 2 a.m. Friday, 24-year-old Harrison Weber and a 21-year-old man were found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma near Park Avenue and Second Street after an officer was flagged down in regards to a report of a shooting in the area.

While Weber was pronounced dead at the scene, the 21-year-old was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was said to be in stable condition, TPD released that evening.

Despite an extensive search of the area, TPD was unable to locate a suspect.

However, after releasing descriptions about three individuals wanted in the case, law enforcement officials identified one of the suspects as 23-year-old Trevontea Tyron Howard-Brown. TPD issued an arrest warrant for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection to the case on Thursday.

TPD said Howard-Brown is still outstanding and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officials described the 23-year-old as a man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. The department said Howard-Brown has medium length dreadlocks with colored tips and tattoos covering his neck and arms. He was also said to possibly be wearing prescription glasses.

Anyone who locates Howard-Brown is advised to call 911 immediately.

TPD did not release if any of the other individuals wanted in the case are still at large.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

