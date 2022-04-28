Outstanding suspect of shooting that left 1 dead near UArizona campus ID'ed

TUCSON (KVOA) - One of the men wanted in last Friday's shooting that left one dead and one injured near the University of Arizona campus was identified Thursday.
At around 2 a.m. Friday, 24-year-old Harrison Weber and a 21-year-old man were found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma near Park Avenue and Second Street after an officer was flagged down in regards to a report of a shooting in the area.
While Weber was pronounced dead at the scene, the 21-year-old was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was said to be in stable condition, TPD released that evening.
However, after releasing descriptions about three individuals wanted in the case, law enforcement officials identified one of the suspects as 23-year-old Trevontea Tyron Howard-Brown. TPD issued an arrest warrant for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection to the case on Thursday.
TPD investigating. 3 black male suspects fled area. 1, yellow shirt glasses 1, blue jacket blk shorts 1, white tank top blk mask— University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) April 22, 2022
TPD said Howard-Brown is still outstanding and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Officials described the 23-year-old as a man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. The department said Howard-Brown has medium length dreadlocks with colored tips and tattoos covering his neck and arms. He was also said to possibly be wearing prescription glasses.
Anyone who locates Howard-Brown is advised to call 911 immediately.
TPD did not release if any of the other individuals wanted in the case are still at large.
