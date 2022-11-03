Oro Valley teacher on leave as police investigate sexual misconduct allegations

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Oro Valley Police are investigating sexual misconduct allegations made against a teacher at the Casas Christian School.
According to the school, the teacher is on administrative leave while the investigation moves forward.
Police released few details about what allegedly took place only saying it involved sexual misconduct.
The school sent us the following statement:
"Fostering a safe learning environment in which children can thrive is our top priority at Casas Christian School. We take all allegations seriously, an official report has been filed with Oro Valley Police Department, and we will cooperate with the department as needed to thoroughly investigate. Our teachers are held to strict standards and are aware of our policies. The teacher in question was immediately placed on administrative leave until we reach a conclusion in this matter."
Police told News 4 Tucson they have just been handed the case and are still conducting interviews and at the preliminary stages of their investigation.
"Its a very preliminary investigation we just it so we are not able to speak much upon it, but we have taken on an investigation and we will conduct a thorough and fair investigation," said OVPD spokesperson Darren Wright.
News 4 Tucson spoke with a concerned parent who didn't want to go on camera, but said she was upset that parents did not immediately receive an alert about the situation.
We asked school officials about her concern, they told us the Casas Counsel, an oversight body, had to review the claims before alerting parents.
They told us parents would be notified this evening.
Carol Hunter lives in Oro Valley and is a mother and grandmother. Her children never attended Casas Christian, but she said she worries about how regular such allegations are made.
"A lot of people feel we are protected in Oro Valley but the way the culture has changed these things are happening everywhere. And I don't like what's happening in a lot of the schools today and I think we need to be involved in our children's education," she said.
News 4 will update you as we learn more about the investigation.